The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

A good time for a film about ‘Good Trouble’

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 1

Filmmaker Dawn Porter’s new documentary “John Lewis: Good Trouble” arrives at a time when racial justice is on everyone’s mind.

Protests over the death of George Floyd have broken out in major U.S. cities. Rep. John Lewis’ life has been all about, in his words, getting into the right kind of trouble, good trouble, protesting for civil rights, the right to vote and justice for all.

On the latest Political Theater podcast, Porter discusses how her previous project, the documentary miniseries “Bobby Kennedy for President,” made for an easy segue to a film about Lewis, a friend and contemporary of Kennedy’s in the civil rights era; Lewis’ recent comments about the Floyd protests; and the parallels between 1968, another time of political uncertainty and violence, and 2020.

Show Notes:

The post A good time for a film about ‘Good Trouble’ appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/political-theater/a-good-time-for-a-film-about-good-trouble/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version