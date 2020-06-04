A good time for a film about ‘Good Trouble’

Articles

Filmmaker Dawn Porter’s new documentary “John Lewis: Good Trouble” arrives at a time when racial justice is on everyone’s mind.

Protests over the death of George Floyd have broken out in major U.S. cities. Rep. John Lewis’ life has been all about, in his words, getting into the right kind of trouble, good trouble, protesting for civil rights, the right to vote and justice for all.

On the latest Political Theater podcast, Porter discusses how her previous project, the documentary miniseries “Bobby Kennedy for President,” made for an easy segue to a film about Lewis, a friend and contemporary of Kennedy’s in the civil rights era; Lewis’ recent comments about the Floyd protests; and the parallels between 1968, another time of political uncertainty and violence, and 2020.

Show Notes:

