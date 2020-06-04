The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Coronavirus Special Report: Disinformation spreading about COVID-19

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 1

Tonight, we explore how disinformation about COVID-19 is spreading across social media and what Congress and the tech companies that own these platforms are doing to mitigate it. Then, we explore the uptick in coronavirus-related franked mail and the latest in health care policy news. 

Show Notes:

The post Coronavirus Special Report: Disinformation spreading about COVID-19 appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/cq-on-congress/coronavirus-special-report-disinformation-spreading-about-covid-19/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version