Coronavirus Special Report: Disinformation spreading about COVID-19

Tonight, we explore how disinformation about COVID-19 is spreading across social media and what Congress and the tech companies that own these platforms are doing to mitigate it. Then, we explore the uptick in coronavirus-related franked mail and the latest in health care policy news.
