Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 04 June 2020 21:22 Hits: 1

More thanĀ 80 House Democrats on Thursday called for the Justice Department to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate an incident in which law enforcement broke up a peaceful protest outside the White House.In a letter to Attorney General...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/501230-democrats-call-for-special-prosecutor-to-investigate-clearing-of-protesters