Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 04 June 2020 23:47 Hits: 7

President Trump tweeted a copy of a letter from John Dowd, one of the lead lawyers who represented him during the Russia investigation, addressed to former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis. ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/501257-trump-tweets-copy-of-letter-from-john-dowd-to-jim-mattis