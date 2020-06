Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 05 June 2020 03:04 Hits: 10

An elderly man was shoved by a police officer in Buffalo, N.Y., Thursday, resulting in an apparent head injury that caused him to bleed from one of his earsĀ andĀ rendered him unconscious.In a graphic video shot by a...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/501279-elderly-man-appears-unconscious-bleeding-from-ear-after-shoved-to-ground