Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 04 June 2020 15:06 Hits: 1

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) has announced he is sending members of the state's National Guard to its western border with North Dakota, citing credible threats of violence in the area.Walz signed an ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/501112-minnesota-governor-sending-national-guard-troops-to-border-with-north