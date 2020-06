Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 04 June 2020 13:44 Hits: 2

Democratic lawmakers are calling for legislation forcing federal law enforcement officers in uniform to clearly identify which department they represent.The potential legislation comes amid rising concerns from Democrats after officers were...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/501092-lawmakers-call-for-legislation-forcing-federal-officers-to-identify-themselves