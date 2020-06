Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 04 June 2020 15:54 Hits: 6

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) postponed a vote on authorizing subpoenas for more than 50 individuals as Republicans ramp up their investigation into the Russia probe.Graham said he was...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/501134-graham-postpones-russia-probe-subpoena-vote-as-tensions-boil-over