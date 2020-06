Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 04 June 2020 00:39 Hits: 2

Active-duty troops brought in to help if needed with the civil unrest in the nation’s capitol are beginning to return to their home base, after two days of more peaceful demonstrations in Washington,...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/news/pentagon-congress/~3/l4D2X5SkMyI/