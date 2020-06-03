Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 1
Tonight, we have a report on the disproportionate economic impact the virus has had on minorities, the House’s proposal to fund transportation programs to the tune of nearly $500 billion, and the latest on the Paycheck Protection Program.
Show Notes:
The post Coronavirus Special Report: COVID-19’s economic impact on minorities appeared first on Roll Call.
Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/cq-on-congress/coronavirus-special-report-covid-19s-economic-impact-on-minorities/