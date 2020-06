Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 03 June 2020 23:20 Hits: 2

The House Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing next Wednesday on police brutality amid the nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died while being arrested in Minneapolis.Witnesses have not yet been announced...

