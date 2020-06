Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 04 June 2020 00:25 Hits: 2

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) scoffed Wednesday at the White House comparing President Trump’s visit to St. John’s Church in Washington to former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill inspecting World War II bombing damage in 1941.&...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/501051-pelosi-scoffs-at-comparison-between-trump-and-churchill-i-think-theyre