Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 03 June 2020 16:30 Hits: 11

President Trump's press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, will answer reporters' questions at the White House on Wednesday afternoon.The briefing will begin at 2 p.m.Watch the live video above.

Read more https://thehill.com/video/administration/500910-watch-live-white-house-press-secretary-kayleigh-mcenany-to-hold-briefing