Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 03 June 2020

Former President Obama will speak publicly Wednesday about police brutality and the criminal justice system in the wake of nationwide protests of the police killing of George Floyd.Obama will appear at a virtual to...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/500920-obama-to-speak-about-george-floyd-in-virtual-town-hall