Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 03 June 2020

Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Wednesday he does not support invoking a law that would allow President Trump to use the U.S. military for domestic law enforcement amid nationwide protests surrounding the death of Georg...

