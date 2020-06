Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 03 June 2020 14:28 Hits: 7

President Trump on Wednesday denied that he was rushed to an underground bunker at the White House as protests grew violent on Friday evening, claiming he only visited the space briefly during the day.

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/500882-trump-claims-he-visited-bunker-briefly-during-the-day-to-inspect-it