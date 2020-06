Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 03 June 2020 08:59 Hits: 8

Outraged Democrats plan to use the massive defense budget and policy bill to fight President Donald Trump’s push to use the U.S. military to quell days of riots, and they may seek defense cuts to do...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/news/pentagon-congress/~3/Iowi09c4a4Y/