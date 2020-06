Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 02 June 2020 19:41 Hits: 1

Rep. Conor Lamb (D-Pa.) blasted President Trump’s response to unrest around the nation in response to the death of George Floyd, calling the president “bad at” law and order.“As a former federal prosecutor, I would like to share my thoughts about ‘...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/500741-conor-lamb-hits-trump-over-law-and-order-hes-bad-at-it