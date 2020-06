Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 02 June 2020 23:55 Hits: 4

Republican Rep. Will Hurd (Texas) marched with protesters in Houston on Tuesday to demonstrate against the police-involved death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man.Hurd, a centrist who represents a district in southwest Texas and is retiring at...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/500813-gop-rep-will-hurd-marches-with-protesters-in-houston