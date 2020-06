Articles

Published on Wednesday, 03 June 2020

Iowa state Sen. Randy Feenstra (R) defeated controversial Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa) in the Republican primary in the state's 4th District on Tuesday, ending the firebrand congressman's nearly two-decade run in the House....

