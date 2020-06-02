The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Disparity between police and fire departments over virus aid

Police and fire departments were promised millions of dollars in aid as part of a coronavirus relief package passed in March. While police grants are flowing, firefighters have yet to see a dime. CQ Roll Call’s David Lerman and Jennifer Shutt explain the disparity in aid delivery and how it could be changed.

Show Notes:

