Disparity between police and fire departments over virus aid

Police and fire departments were promised millions of dollars in aid as part of a coronavirus relief package passed in March. While police grants are flowing, firefighters have yet to see a dime. CQ Roll Call’s David Lerman and Jennifer Shutt explain the disparity in aid delivery and how it could be changed.

