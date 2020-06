Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 02 June 2020 18:12 Hits: 13

House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) is requesting an immediate briefing on the Secret Service’s involvement in clearing protesters from Lafayette Square.In a Tuesday letter to Secret Service Director James...

