Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 02 June 2020 02:12 Hits: 2

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Monday asked the Supreme Court to overturn a lower court decision granting House Democrats access to redacted grand jury materials from former special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia pro...

Read more https://thehill.com/regulation/500542-doj-asks-supreme-court-to-block-democrats-access-to-mueller-documents