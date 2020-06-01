Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 01 June 2020 21:14 Hits: 0

Like many essential industries, both the public shipyards that maintain the Navy’s fleet and the private shipyards that build them have had to adapt to working under a pandemic.

Experts, members of Congress and union workers all say the Navy will have to continue to evolve to deal with the pandemic. However, there is one agency whose efforts, to some, fall short: the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

The post Navy has challenges keeping ships in shape during pandemic appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/2020/06/01/navy-has-challenges-keeping-ships-in-shape-during-pandemic/