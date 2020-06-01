The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Navy has challenges keeping ships in shape during pandemic

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 0

Like many essential industries, both the public shipyards that maintain the Navy’s fleet and the private shipyards that build them have had to adapt to working under a pandemic.

Experts, members of Congress and union workers all say the Navy will have to continue to evolve to deal with the pandemic. However, there is one agency whose efforts, to some, fall short: the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

The post Navy has challenges keeping ships in shape during pandemic appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/2020/06/01/navy-has-challenges-keeping-ships-in-shape-during-pandemic/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version