Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 02 June 2020

The chairman of a House Oversight subcommittee on Tuesday demanded that the Secret Service provideĀ an explanation of its role in using tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse protesters outside the White House to clear the way for President...

