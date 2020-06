Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 02 June 2020 15:32 Hits: 6

Rep. Max Rose, a New York Democrat representing Staten Island and parts of Brooklyn, called for the National Guard to be deployed to New York City to enforce the curfew put in place to mitigate violent protests over the death of George Floyd. “...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/500649-max-rose-calls-for-national-guard-to-be-deployed-to-nyc-to-enforce-curfew