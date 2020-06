Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 02 June 2020 13:06 Hits: 1

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani (R) called on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to remove the city's current mayor, Bill de Blasio (D), because of his handling of protests and looting in New York City.In a pair o...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/500618-rudy-giuliani-bill-de-blasio-should-step-down-over-handling-of-protests