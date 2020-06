Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 02 June 2020 14:07 Hits: 6

At least one priest was among the people whom police cleared from the patio of St. John's Episcopal Church ahead of President Trump's visit Monday evening.The Rev. Gini Gerbasi ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/500628-priest-among-those-police-cleared-from-st-johns-patio-for-trump-visit