Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 02 June 2020 14:55 Hits: 7

Tucker Carlson teed off on President Trump and senior White House adviser Jared Kushner on Monday night amid sometimes-violent protests over the police killing of George Floyd, with the Fox News host arguing that if the president "can't be bothere...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/media/500641-tucker-carlson-tees-off-on-trump-kushner-people-will-not-forgive-weakness