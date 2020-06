Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 02 June 2020 12:25 Hits: 5

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Tuesday called for an investigation into an alleged police attack on an Australian news crew outside of the White House during protests over the death of George Floyd...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/media/500610-prime-minister-calls-for-investigation-into-alleged-police-attack-on