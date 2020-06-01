Coronavirus Special Report: Protests erupt across the country during a pandemic

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 01 June 2020

Tonight, we have an interview from reporter Clyde McGrady with Rep. Joyce Beatty, a Democrat from Ohio who was pepper-sprayed during a protest in Columbus over the death of George Floyd. Then, we examine how campuses are preparing to reopen in the fall amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

