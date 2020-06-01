The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Coronavirus Special Report: Protests erupt across the country during a pandemic

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 3

Tonight, we have an interview from reporter Clyde McGrady with Rep. Joyce Beatty, a Democrat from Ohio who was pepper-sprayed during a protest in Columbus over the death of George Floyd. Then, we examine how campuses are preparing to reopen in the fall amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Show Notes:

The post Coronavirus Special Report: Protests erupt across the country during a pandemic appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/cq-on-congress/coronavirus-special-report-protests-erupt-across-the-country-during-a-pandemic/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version