The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Banking on women and the underserved during COVID-19

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 7

Mary Ellen Iskenderian, the CEO of Women’s World Banking, joins Fintech Beat to discuss the ins and outs of the multibillion-dollar microfinance sector, what happens when microfinance firms become banks, and how COVID-19 could end up revolutionizing how low-income women access capital. 

More podcast content

Show Notes:

The post Banking on women and the underserved during COVID-19 appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/fintech-beat/banking-on-women-and-the-underserved-during-covid-19/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version