Banking on women and the underserved during COVID-19

Mary Ellen Iskenderian, the CEO of Women’s World Banking, joins Fintech Beat to discuss the ins and outs of the multibillion-dollar microfinance sector, what happens when microfinance firms become banks, and how COVID-19 could end up revolutionizing how low-income women access capital.

