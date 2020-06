Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 01 June 2020 21:01 Hits: 4

Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.), a former chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC), unveiled a resolution on Monday that calls for establishing a commission to address the legacy of slavery.Lee's resolution is the latest legislative...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/500533-black-caucus-member-unveils-bill-to-create-commission-addressing-legacy-of