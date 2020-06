Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 02 June 2020 00:47 Hits: 3

The House Homeland Security Committee requested in a letter released Monday that administration officials provide more information about alleged extremist involvement in protests over George Floyd’s death.The Democratic members of the committee...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/500588-house-homeland-security-committee-asks-for-more-information-about-extremist