Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 01 June 2020 22:59 Hits: 5

President Trump on Monday said he would mobilize "all available federal resources, civilian and military" to clamp down on protests across the country, declaring himself the "president of law and order" as police aggressi...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/500576-trump-mobilizes-military-in-dc-to-quell-protests-as-tear-gas-fired