Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 01 June 2020 12:38 Hits: 1

Minnesota officials have identified white nationalist groups operating on the ground amid the protests in Minneapolis and St. Paul over the police killing of George Floyd, the state's Department of Corrections said late S...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/500414-minnesota-officials-believe-white-supremacists-attending-demonstrations