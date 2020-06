Articles

A trio of GOP lawmakers are planning to introduce a bill that would force Americans to divest from companies with ties to China'sĀ armed forces.Reuters reported Monday that the bill from Reps. Jim Banks (R-Ind.), Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.), and...

