Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 31 May 2020 15:13 Hits: 2

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Sunday that U.S. presidents should not “fuel the flame” and instead focus on “unifying our country.”The House Speaker told ABC’s “This Week” that past Democratic and Republican presidents have been a “unifying...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/500333-pelosi-presidents-should-not-fuel-the-flame