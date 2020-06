Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 31 May 2020 20:22 Hits: 3

Two House panels and one Senate committee will interview former State Department Inspector General Steve Linick about his ouster by President Trump Wednesday, according to the Associated Press.Both the House Foreign Affairs and Oversight committees...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/500368-house-senate-panels-to-question-ousted-state-dept-inspector-general-on