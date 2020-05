Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 31 May 2020 00:44 Hits: 1

St. Paul, Minn., Mayor Melvin Carter (D) on Saturday evening walked back his comments from earlier in the day claiming that "every single person" who was arrested Friday night from protests over the killing of George Floy...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/500301-st-paul-mayor-mn-governor-walks-back-out-of-state-arrest