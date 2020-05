Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 31 May 2020 14:25 Hits: 1

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) said President Trump should stop commenting on the protests sweeping the nation in response to the death of George Floyd, arguing that the president is making the situat...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/500324-atlanta-mayor-says-trump-should-stop-talking-about-protests-he-makes-it