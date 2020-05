Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 31 May 2020 14:40

White House national security adviser Robert O'Brien said Sunday a "few bad apples" are to blame for issues of police brutality and denied that there is any systemic racism in U.S. law enforcement agencies. ...

