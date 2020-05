Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 31 May 2020 18:16 Hits: 7

President Trump on Sunday tweeted that he was preparing to designate anti-fascist activists known as "antifa" as a terrorist organization amid growing unrest in U.S. cities in response to the death of a black man at the h...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/500357-trump-says-he-will-designate-antifa-a-terrorist-organization