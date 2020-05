Articles

Saturday, 30 May 2020

Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio) and two local officials were sprayed with face irritants Saturday in Columbus, Ohio, while participating in a demonstration protesting the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who died during an encounter...

