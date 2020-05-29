Bob Casey tests positive for coronavirus antibodies

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 29 May 2020 15:16 Hits: 3

Sen. Bob Casey said Friday that he tested positive for coronavirus antibodies, the second senator this week to do so.

In a statement, the Pennsylvania Democrat said he self-quarantined this spring, after experiencing a low-grade fever and mild flu-like symptoms. Casey said he was never tested for coronavirus because the symptoms went away by mid-April.

Last week, Casey received an antibody test to determine whether he had the virus and could donate blood plasma.

“This positive test means that I likely had COVID-19 at some point over the last several months and have since developed an antibody response to the virus,” Casey said. “The results of this test revealed substantial levels of COVID-19 antibody in my blood, significantly more than the amount required to qualify me as a plasma donor.”

Casey’s statement comes one day after Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) said he and his wife also tested positive for coronavirus antibodies. While Casey and Kaine’s antibody test results suggest they had the coronavirus, Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) is the only senator who has tested positive for the disease.

Casey pledged to donate blood plasma to help others combat theillnessand said he will continue to wear a mask and social distance.

The Senate is set to return next week to Washington, which began its first phase of reopening Friday.



Read more https://www.politico.com/news/2020/05/29/bob-casey-tests-positive-coronavirus-antibodies-288843