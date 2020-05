Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 29 May 2020 20:31 Hits: 3

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) said the coronavirus pandemic has “accelerated” the need to expand broadband into rural parts of the country as more of the country works remotely.“I think it's accelerated the need for that,” Khanna, a top progressive in...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/coronavirus-report/500176-khanna-coronavirus-has-accelerated-the-need-for-rural-broadband