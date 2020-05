Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 29 May 2020 21:02 Hits: 3

Members of the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) on Friday unveiled a resolution to condemn police brutality and the excessive use of force against African Americans amid national fervor over recent high-profile deaths of unarmed black people....

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/500185-house-democrats-unveil-measure-to-condemn-police-brutality