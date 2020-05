Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 30 May 2020 01:37 Hits: 11

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) panned President Trump’s decision to withdraw the U.S. from the World Health Organization (WHO), calling the move “senseless.”“The President's withdrawal from @WHO as it leads the fight against COVID-19 is an act...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/500232-pelosi-calls-trumps-decision-to-withdraw-us-from-who-an-act-of-extraordinary