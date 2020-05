Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 29 May 2020

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) released an updated floor schedule for the lower chamber on Friday that would have lawmakers staying in their home districts for most of June before returning to Washington, D.C., for votes on June 30.The...

