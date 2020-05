Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 29 May 2020 18:57 Hits: 7

President Trump on Friday sought to explain his tweets criticizing Minneapolis protesters, doubling down on his assertion that "looting leads to shooting" but pushing back on characterizations that he was inciting violenc...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/500159-trump-seeks-to-explain-looting-leads-to-shooting-tweet-that-sparked